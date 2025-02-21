South Africa

POLL | How important is it to preserve and promote our indigenous languages?

21 February 2025 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
Unesco estimates there are 8,324 languages spoken or signed, with about 7,000 in active use. File photo.
Image: Supplied

In a world with more than 8,000 languages, preserving and promoting indigenous languages has become a key issue for global sustainability and cultural heritage.

According to Unesco, there are about 8,324 languages spoken or signed across the globe, with 7,000 in active use. Many face the threat of extinction, often because of the dominance of more widely spoken languages. This is where efforts to protect indigenous languages become essential.

International Mother Language Day, proclaimed by Unesco in 1999 and adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2002, is dedicated to promoting linguistic and cultural diversity. Celebrated every year on February 21, the day emphasises the importance of multilingual education, which not only supports inclusive societies but also safeguards minority and indigenous languages.

In 2007 the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling on all member states to. "promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by of the world". The global commitment underscores the importance of ensuring indigenous languages thrive alongside more dominant ones.

