South Africa

SA closer to removal from greylisting, says FATF

21 February 2025 - 21:10 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The National Treasury says South Africa continues to address both outstanding action items by June 2025 to enable an exit from greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force by October 2025. Stock image.
The National Treasury says South Africa continues to address both outstanding action items by June 2025 to enable an exit from greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force by October 2025. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced the upgrade of four of the six outstanding action items at the conclusion of its latest plenary meetings in Paris, France, the National Treasury announced on Friday.

The FATF, an international organisation that sets standards to fight money laundering and terrorist financing, said South Africa was now deemed to have addressed or largely addressed 20 of the 22 action items in its action plan, leaving two items to be addressed in the next reporting period that runs from March 2025 to June 2025.

This would enable South Africa to be considered for delisting from the FATF greylist in October 2025.

The FATF plenary adopted the report and recommendations of the Africa Joint Group on Friday and noted South Africa’s progress in its public statement.

National Treasury welcomed the efforts of financial and non-financial regulators and beneficial ownership registries and its law enforcement users, in securing upgrades for the four action items it was directly responsible for in the current reporting cycle.

Treasury also noted the ongoing efforts by all the law enforcement agencies to demonstrate the significant progress in respect of the two action items not yet upgraded, relating to the investigation and prosecution of serious and complex money laundering and of terrorist financing.

In its statement on Friday, the FATF said South Africa should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its remaining strategic deficiency on demonstrating a sustained increase in investigations and prosecutions of serious and complex money laundering and the full range of terrorist financing activities in line with its risk profile.

“South Africa continues to address both outstanding action items by June 2025 to enable an exit from greylisting by October 2025,” the National Treasury said.

TimesLIVE

VICTOR KGOMOESWANA | FATF-type action plan is needed to address income inequality

Progress in addressing 16 of 22 actions highlighted by the Financial Action Task Force proves the government can act decisively — so why is it ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Scores of non-profit groups lose registration for non-compliance

Charity groups that fail to prove their legitimacy are being deregistered by the government.
News
2 weeks ago

The FIC’s role in assisting SA exit the grey list

SPONSORED | The country has made significant strides in addressing the Financial Action Task Force's action items and is expected to be fully ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mic catches Godongwana expressing unhappiness about Kieswetter's comments on ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Three people buried by mudslides after heavy rains in KZN South Africa
  3. ‘Pablo’ releases more footage of ‘Zanzou torture’ on new X account, raises ... South Africa
  4. Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling' South Africa
  5. Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
US envoy meets Zelenskiy amid public spat with Trump | REUTERS