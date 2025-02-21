South Africa

Senzo Mchunu throws jabs at Trump as crime stats reveal one farmer killed in three months

21 February 2025 - 14:44
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police minister Senzo Mchunu tabled the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu tabled the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.
Image: X/@GovernmentZA

Police minister Senzo says he was baffled by US President Donald Trump’s claim of rampant attacks on farmers as police statistics found only one farmer was killed in the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

Mchunu tabled the crime statistics on Friday for October to December, which found some serious crimes, including murder and rape, had decreased in all provinces.

Murders dropped by 9.8% and rape by 3.3% while attempted sexual offences also dropped by 3.2%.

Twelve farm murders were recorded out of a total of 6,953 reported killings in that period, with one being a farmer. Five were farm dwellers, four were farm employees, one was a security guard and one was not specified.

Mchunu said the crime statistics were based on scientific evidence and it was unclear where Trump got his information from about the killings of farmers in South Africa.

WATCH | Police minister Mchunu presents festive season crime stats

Police minister Senzo Mchunu is presenting the festive season crime statistics on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

“Farmers [being murdered]? I suppose he is referring to this one. We don’t know where the other farmers he may be referring to are. Where is that based?

“We don’t know if Trump is ahead of us or is saying a farm dweller is also a farmer and he is also concerned about that. Maybe he is also including the employees who are working on the farm and the security [guard]. Maybe he is concerned about that.

“But so far, these are stats and we are yet to see any authoritative figures and information from the US and the president thereof,” Mchunu said.

Livestock theft also saw a decrease of 4.5% which was a welcome relief for farmers, communities and the agricultural sector as a whole. 

“Though the percentage appears to be relatively small, we note the outcry of communities that farm livestock, particularly in the eastern Free State, north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and in the northern Eastern Cape. Hence our plan to combine these three provinces in a meeting to discuss this challenge,” he said.

Republican Congress members encourage Trump to cut Pretoria loose

With tensions continuing between Pretoria and Washington, a cohort of US members of Congress have hit out at South Africa, penning a damning letter ...
Politics
2 days ago

Murders dropped by 757 compared with the same period the previous year. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remain the highest contributors, accounting for 25% and 21.4% respectively. This is followed by the Eastern Cape at 18.9% and the Western Cape at 17.4%.

While the murder rate declined, it still averaged about 75 killings a day.

“In November last year, we had a meeting with the ministry, the commissioners and deputy commissioners and provincial commissioners where we wanted absolute consensus that murder is our major concern.

“Over and above what we are doing, we need to strengthen and double our efforts and come up with innovative methods on cutting down this crime.

“As much as we are making progress and there is a decline, we remain concerned and the fight against criminality continues, including murders and firearms.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa offers condolences and concern after murder of imam Muhsin Hendricks

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences after the death of imam Muhsin Hendricks, who was fatally shot by gunmen in Gqeberha this ...
Politics
2 days ago

No law or action targets Afrikaners as a group, says Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has addressed growing international concerns surrounding the Expropriation Act, offering a rebuttal to ...
Politics
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Beware the Trump trap: South Africa must reject prejudice

It takes the tiniest spark to re-ignite tensions and now Trump relishes the pandemonium unfolding down at the tip of Africa
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mic catches Godongwana expressing unhappiness about Kieswetter's comments on ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Three people buried by mudslides after heavy rains in KZN South Africa
  3. ‘Pablo’ releases more footage of ‘Zanzou torture’ on new X account, raises ... South Africa
  4. Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling' South Africa
  5. Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize South Africa

Latest Videos

How Elon Musk got involved in Germany's election | REUTERS
Parched Greece reveals the EU's complex water crisis | REUTERS