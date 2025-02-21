Courtesy of SABC
Police minister Senzo Mchunu will present the festive season crime statistics on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Police minister Mchunu presents festive season crime stats
Courtesy of SABC
Police minister Senzo Mchunu will present the festive season crime statistics on Friday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
IN PICS | Police get a roasting from Inanda residents
CRIME STATS | 17 police officers murdered from July to September 2024
CRIME STATS | Murder down 5.8% while rape declines by 3.1%
CRIME STATS | 957 women and 315 children murdered between July and September
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos