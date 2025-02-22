Eskom on Saturday evening announced stage 3 load-shedding.
In a short statement on social media, the power utility said it had encountered another temporary setback after 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply.
“As a result, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from today at 17:30 until further notice,” the statement reads.
Eskom said it would provide further updates on Sunday.
Eskom announces stage 3 load-shedding
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree
Eskom on Saturday evening announced stage 3 load-shedding.
In a short statement on social media, the power utility said it had encountered another temporary setback after 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply.
“As a result, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from today at 17:30 until further notice,” the statement reads.
Eskom said it would provide further updates on Sunday.
The Herald
READ MORE:
BUDGET 2025 | Transmission pilot coming as Godongwana adjusts Eskom debt relief tranches
SA open to nuclear project bids from Russia or Iran, says Mantashe
Solar users face hefty power bills
SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos