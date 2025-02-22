South Africa

Eskom announces stage 3 load-shedding

22 February 2025 - 19:07 By Herald Reporter
Eskom has announced stage 3 load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

Eskom on Saturday evening announced stage 3 load-shedding.

In a short statement on social media, the power utility said it had encountered another temporary setback after 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply. 

“As a result, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from today at 17:30 until further notice,” the statement reads. 

Eskom said it would provide further updates on Sunday.

The Herald

