More than a thousand mourners gather in Limpopo village to bid fallen SANDF hero farewell

More than a thousand mourners from across Limpopo braved the sweltering temperatures in Moroke village near Burgersfort on Saturday to bid a final farewell to L/Cpl Tseke Moffat Molapo, one of the 14 South African soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Limpopo MEC for sports, arts and culture Jerry Maseko, said on Saturday the Limpopo executive council members were out in force this weekend to pay their last respects.
“Our hearts are broken in Limpopo with eight of our sons having paid the highest price. This loss shows that the people of Limpopo are willing to serve the nation and the continent, no matter at what cost to themselves,” Maseko said.
“We have to acknowledge the bravery of these soldiers who stood up for peace in the DRC. Their sacrifices mean something to the world.”
Maseko said peace was central to the sacrifices made by the country's fallen soldiers.
“We respect what they are doing for peace in South Africa, our Southern African region and the entire continent.”
He said he was praying for the families of the victims.
“Especially those with very young children need our prayers and our support going forward. And when I say ‘our’ I mean us as government as well as the community and the NGO sphere. These children deserve our support. They lost their fathers for us, so we must now father them as a nation,” Maseko said.
Proceedings started at about 6am on Saturday at the home of the fallen soldier.
After speeches by several high-ranking officials, TimesLIVE followed the SANDF cannon wagon carrying the coffin to the local graveyard in Moloko village.
A heart-warming moment was felt by one and all when Molape’s comrades marched up to his grave after the 21-gun salute and one by one nodded at the coffin of their late comrade before saluting and marching off again.
Some of the attendees came from far and wide.
“I am from Hammanskraal. I did not know the fallen soldier, but I am here to pay my respects,” one mourner, who did not want to identify himself, told TimesLIVE.
Molape is one of 13 SANDF members being buried between Friday and next Saturday. Eight of the fallen soldiers were from Limpopo. They included: Sgt ST Seepe, Cpl R Nemavhulani, Cpl MJ Malesa, L/Cpl MS Raswiswi, Rfn CL Moagi, Rfn SR Chokoe.
TimesLIVE
More than a thousand mourners gather in Limpopo village to bid fallen SANDF hero farewell
Image: Antonio Muchave
