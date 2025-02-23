South Africa

Hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak hits Buffalo City

23 February 2025 - 17:33 By DISPATCH REPORTER
Buffalo City metro has confirmed 10 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease and urged residents to take precautions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/subbotina

The Buffalo City metro (BCM) has sounded the alarm over a hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak, with 10 cases recorded in February.

In a public notice, the metro urged communities and schools to be vigilant.

KwaZulu-Natal is also intensifying its fight against the disease as cases surge.

“Since the beginning of February 2025, hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases have been reported in educational institutions in the eThekwini district,” the metro’s health services department said.

The cases have been found in primary schools and daycare centres in the district’s northern region, mainly affecting children between the ages of three and six.

BCM said there had been an increase in cases in February, with about 10 confirmed cases and several suspected cases.

It assured the public that the situation was under control.

School principals and daycare operators are urged to remain vigilant.

“In a case of suspected cases, the parents should be notified immediately to take their children for examination at the nearest health establishment/clinic,” the metro said.

It stressed the importance of basic hygiene practices in preventing the spread of the disease.

Environmental health practitioners will inspect schools and daycare centres to ensure compliance with minimum health and hygiene conditions, and institutions that fail to meet these standards will be temporarily closed.

BCM will keep communities informed of any new developments or further spread of the disease.

Daily Dispatch 

KZN health department ‘deeply concerned’ about rise in HFMD cases but schools will stay open, says MEC

KwaZulu-Natal schools will remain open despite the growing number of hand, foot and mouth disease cases in the province.
News
5 days ago

Why SA needs to get a grip on diabetes — fast

Roughly 60,000 South Africans die in a year from noncommunicable diseases — before they turn 70. About a fifth of these deaths are from diabetes, now ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Germs on the rise in SA despite strides in health care

The Germs-SA Annual Surveillance Review for 2023 finds a steady increase in vaccine-preventable diseases
News
5 days ago

MIA MALAN | How the health department will deal with Pepfar’s near collapse

Offering state patients who qualify a six-month supply of ARVs at a time is part of the health department’s contingency plan to ease workload amid ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

PSA asks SAHRC, public protector to investigate KZN health department ‘violations’

The Public Servants Association has called for the public protector and the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate alleged health violations, ...
Politics
5 days ago
