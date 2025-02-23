South Africa

South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail

23 February 2025 - 07:28 By Wendell Roelf
Eskom implemented stage six load-shedding overnight. File image
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

South Africa's Eskom implemented its highest stage of controlled power cuts, Stage 6, early on Sunday, the power utility said in a statement after multiple units at Camden power station tripped.

On Saturday Eskom applied Stage 3 power cuts, effectively cutting 3,000 megawatts to the national grid.

Regular breakdowns at Eskom's fleet of ageing coal-fired plants, providing the bulk of electricity in Africa's most industrialised economy, are often the cause of loadshedding - an incremental system where stage 1 sees 1,000 MW cut from the system, with stage 6 the highest implemented to date.

Reuters

