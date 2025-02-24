South Africa

60 hectares of veld lost to fire on Table Mountain above Newlands

24 February 2025 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A map of the fire that affected a section of Table Mountain at the weekend.
A map of the fire that affected a section of Table Mountain at the weekend.
Image: SANParks

SANParks says most of the fire between Newlands and Devil's Peak in Cape Town has been contained in accessible areas.

Table Mountain National Park's fire management teams have been battling the fire since early on Sunday. Crews would remain on site overnight to monitor the fire line, SANParks said.

"The fire has burned approximately 60ha of veld. It is largely contained in areas accessible to firefighters."

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

Newlands Forest was closed to the public, along with the section of trails from the forest to Devil’s Peak and south of Platteklip Gorge. The Contour Path boardwalk has been damaged by fire, with rockfalls reported in the area.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

City backs SANParks in Table Mountain 'wood for trees' row

The City of Cape Town has come out in support of a controversial tree felling project on Table Mountain involving a private contractor profiting from ...
News
4 weeks ago

South African expats tell of LA wildfires' devastation

City residents forced to watch in horror as their homes were threatened by an inferno fuelled by powerful winds
News
1 month ago

Is improper fynbos management to blame for scale of Cape Town fire?

A warning about encroachment deeper into Table Mountain and alien plant infestation was issued two years ago
News
3 years ago

Recent Cape fires caused by ‘deliberate malicious intent’: Table Mountain National Park

Table Mountain National Park on Friday addressed the surge in fires in Cape Town, saying most of them were caused by “deliberate malicious intent”.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Mitsubishi Triton
World Day of Social Justice | Good Business Journey | Woolworths SA