South Africa

'Don't fall victim to fake news': Basic education dismisses grade 13 rumours

24 February 2025 - 13:14
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The basic education department says there are no plans to introduce grade 13. Stock photo.
The basic education department says there are no plans to introduce grade 13. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The department of basic education (DBE) has dismissed rumours circulating on social media about the introduction of grade 13 to the schooling system.

Fake social media accounts had spread viral posts saying that from January 2026, grade 13 would be added after grade 12, and that the matric class of 2025 would be required to take grade 13 next year, sparking concern.

“Aim by basic education is to see high schools having eight grades, just like primary school. After four years they will add another grade which is grade 14,” one social media post read.

In a statement, the department said: “There are no plans to add grade 13 to the South African schooling system. Official announcements by the department of basic education are published on the DBE's official communication platforms.”

The department also warned the public about the dangers of believing false narratives, particularly those disseminated on social media platforms.

“Don't fall victim to fake news. With misinformation and disinformation at an all-time high, it's important to be able to tell the difference between legitimate sources of information and those who peddle lies to increase engagement on their pages.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Huge effort needed to create fit-for-purpose education

Creating a solid basic education sector should be the first order of business, because everything else depends on it, writes Njabulo Sithebe
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Rising above, against all odds

Despite the living and learning conditions that 22 matriculants were exposed to during exams, Elsen Secondary School in Limpopo obtained a 100% pass ...
News
1 month ago

IEB class of 2024 achieves 98.47% pass rate

Most of the candidates who wrote IEB exams in 2024 had just started grade 8 when SA’s first case of Covid-19 was detected in March 2020
News
1 month ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Seven ways to stop the rot in our basic education system

Early in the morning four days from now, nervous principals will go to collect the package of matric exam results for their school while teachers ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS