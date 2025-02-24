South Africa

Gautrain's humorous response to tunnel incident wins over social media users

While many praised communication team for their ability to find a silver lining, others didn't find it funny, given the inconvenience

24 February 2025 - 17:00
The Park Station to Rosebank section of the service was restored on Monday following 'round the clock' repair work. File photo.
Image: Halden Krog

Gautrain's communication team has won over the hearts of many social media users with their lighthearted and witty responses to the recent tunnel incident.

Last week services between Park Station and Rosebank were suspended after a borehole drill pierced the tunnel, causing ground and water to seep through.

Services were eventually restored on Monday.

Despite the challenges of dealing with the situation, Gautrain's communication team found a humorous way to deliver updates to passengers. In one update, they said: “Oops, they drilled a little too deep.”

They continued: “We've got a bit of a hole in the situation. Someone decided to audition for Journey to the Center of the Earth a little too close to our Rosebank-Park line.”

The team even poked fun at the situation, saying: “Let's say their drilling skills have got them into a bit of hot water — not exactly what they were looking for.”

To mitigate the inconvenience, Gautrain offered alternative bus services, which they jokingly referred to as a “scenic surface route, a chance to see Johannesburg for a change! You may discover a new favourite coffee shop. Or a huge pothole — it's Johannesburg, after all.”

Many users praised Gautrain's communication team for their creativity and ability to find the silver lining in a difficult situation.

Facebook user Nomakhosi Lentsone said: “I love your humorous take on an otherwise frustrating situation. Makes me look forward to the surface rides.”

Another Facebook user, Enhance Hungwe, shared the same sentiments: “The humour and sarcasm in this notice are hilarious.”

Lydia Craemer said: “I love the positive spin that's been put on this insane situation.”

While some social media users appreciated the humour, others didn't find it funny, given the inconvenience caused by the tunnel mishap. Here are more reactions:

