South Africa

Hiker survives two days alone after falling on Devil’s Peak

24 February 2025 - 10:40
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
An injured 28-year-old hiker was rescued after falling on Devil's Peak in Cape Town.
Image: WSAR

A 28-year-old hiker survived two days stranded on Devil’s Peak in Cape Town after falling and injuring his leg.

The incident, which unfolded in the Second Waterfall Ravine, was resolved when young hikers who heard his calls for help set in motion a rapid rescue operation.

On Friday afternoon specialised teams from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape responded to a report from Newlands Forest. The call came after young hikers passing the Second Waterfall Ravine on Devil's Peak heard cries for help.

After reaching Newlands Forest, the hikers told authorities they had heard a distress signal WSAR teams mobilised, launching an investigation based on the hikers' reports.

After interviewing the group, rescuers tracked the injured hiker and found him roughly 100m up the ravine from the contour path.

The hiker, whose leg had been badly injured two days before, had been unable to move or call for help during his time stranded in the rugged terrain.

60 hectares of veld lost to fire on Table Mountain above Newlands

The fire has been contained in areas accessible to firefighters.
News
8 hours ago

According to WSAR spokesperson David Nel, the hiker had been immobilised after his fall.

"He is very lucky passing hikers heard his cries for help and raised the alarm," said Nel.

A Western Cape government health and wellness EMS paramedic attended to the hiker's injuries. Rescuers used ropes to construct a low guideline, enabling them to carefully float the stretcher across steep and broken terrain back to the contour path.

Once on the contour path, a Cascade Rescue Company Terra Tamer stretcher wheel was used to transport the patient to a waiting vehicle at the King’s Blockhouse, near Rhodes Memorial. The injured hiker was driven by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The rescue operation was concluded at around 10pm on Friday.

Nel emphasised the importance of safety when venturing outdoors. “We urge outdoor enthusiasts not to venture out on their own. Carry a cellphone and ensure it is fully charged before starting. Pack a power bank in case. Tell someone where you’re going and when they can expect you to return," he said.

Nel shared the emergency number 021-937-0300 for people to call should they experience an issue.

TimesLIVE

