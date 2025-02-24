South Africa

POLL | How do you feel about the return of load-shedding?

24 February 2025 - 11:47 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom announced the return of load-shedding at the weekend. Stock photo.
Eskom announced the return of load-shedding at the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

South Africans were dealt a blow at the weekend when Eskom announced the return of load-shedding after 20 days, and before that more than 300 days without power outages.

The power utility cited many power generating units tripping as the reason for the implementation of power cuts.

On Saturday, Eskom implemented stage 3 load-shedding, which was escalated to stage 6 on Sunday. It was reduced to stage 4 on Monday until further notice.

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured the nation Eskom would overcome the challenges.

“I'm confident that by the end of the week, we should be out of this difficult situation,” he said.

“We are confident we're going to go to conditions of normality. By the end of the week there will not be any load-shedding. We would have gone through this wave. We want the country to get accustomed to being normal. Something called load-shedding should be considered extremely abnormal.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages

Eight out of 10 generation units that tripped this weekend have been recovered, Eskom says.
News
10 hours ago

Load-shedding affects consumer behaviour, lowers confidence: Busa

If energy demand from the mining sector increases, it will place a much greater strain on the system during winter, says Busa's Happy Khambule
News
11 hours ago

'Load-shedding not due to sabotage' — electricity minister

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has assured the nation  that the electricity supply will stabilise by the end of the week.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS