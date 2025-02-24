SA Weather Service aviation website back online after cyberattack

Doubell said the rest of products, such as domestic significant weather charts, atmospheric pressure charts and airman’s reports, are undergoing functionality tests and will be available within the shortest possible time.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) aviation website is back online after a cyberattack in January paralysed its information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.
On Friday the weather service confirmed cybersecurity and ICT experts working to restore the compromised ICT systems brought the aviation website back online for the first time since the attack.
Saws spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said this has enabled the aviation industry to access limited critical services, including products such as international significant weather charts, wind charts, domestic and international flight documentation, research products and radar images via the website.
The service's CEO Ishaam Abader said stakeholders’ understanding has been the motivation for the entity’s cybersecurity and ICT expert team to work around the clock to reverse the effects of the attack.
“We are in the early stages of recovery. It took other organisations that fell victim to this kind of crime anything from weeks to months or more to recover fully. We hope to be back on our feet sooner,” Abader said.
He said the cyberattack was the latest in a series of similar incidents that reportedly rocked several public and private institutions in the past five years.
