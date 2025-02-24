South Africa

Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria

Police are believed to have foiled the suspected robbers' plans to rob a CIT vehicle.

24 February 2025 - 20:48 By TIMESLIVE
Six suspected CIT robbers were killed in a shootout with police on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Six suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police on Monday in Laudium, Pretoria. 

Speaking to the media at the crime scene, Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the suspects were traced through a multidisciplinary intelligence operation which had detected that the suspects were intending to rob a CIT vehicle in Pretoria. 

Kekana said police have also established that one of the vehicles used by the suspects was hijacked in Cleveland in December. 

The suspects have already been linked to several CIT heists in different parts of the country, he said. 

Kekana commended the police for a job well done. 

