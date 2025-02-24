WATCH | Competition Commission releases media and digital platforms market inquiry report

The Competition Commission is on Monday releasing the media and digital platforms market inquiry (MDPMI) provisional report.
The inquiry has been running for a year and has been gathering evidence through public and confidential hearings, expert submissions, a consumer survey, and focus group discussions.
TimesLIVE
Competition Commission releases media and digital platforms market inquiry report
TimesLIVE
