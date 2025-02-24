South Africa

WATCH | Competition Commission releases media and digital platforms market inquiry report

24 February 2025 - 11:45 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The Competition Commission is on Monday releasing the media and digital platforms market inquiry (MDPMI) provisional report. 

The inquiry has been running for a year and has been gathering evidence through public and confidential hearings, expert submissions, a consumer survey, and focus group discussions.  

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Tech giants threaten real journalism'

Owning a smartphone and posting information on social media and digital platforms does not equate to journalism, as the profession is based on the ...
News
1 day ago

Transparency could have saved Godongwana his blushes

Verifiable information and the truth have become crucial currency in today’s economy, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

If you care about democracy in SA, protect our media industry from going to the wall

The economic hardships faced by the media — not only here in South Africa, but also globally — make it necessary for South Africans to think about ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 months ago

WATCH | Competition Commission inquiry into media and digital platforms market

The public hearings into the media and digital platforms market is continuing on Friday at the department of trade, industry and competition in ...
News
11 months ago

Media inquiry told: 'Crooks celebrate when journalists are retrenched'

The Competition Commission heard on Thursday that when media companies retrench journalists, it is the "crooks, thieves, demagogues" who celebrate ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
Germany's conservatives win election but hard coalition talks loom | REUTERS