Zanzou nightclub suspect complains of 'police assault'

Man faces eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with the possibility of more being added

24 February 2025 - 14:43
Police tape marks the scene of the crime at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A Congolese man arrested in connection with the Zanzou nightclub assault incident has accused police of torturing him and confiscating R8,000 cash without a valid reason.

He said his body was aching but he has been refused medical attention because his bruises are not visible.

The 41-year-old, neatly dressed and wearing a face mask, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday after being arrested in Yeoville, Johannesburg on Thursday.

He cannot be named as per a court order.

He is facing eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with the possibility more charges could be added.

The Pretoria nightclub is in the spotlight after videos showing men being assaulted at the club circulated on social media.

Metro cops swoop on suspect believed to be involved in Zanzou assaults

Joburg metro police officers spotted a man they had seen on social media videos and arrested him.
3 days ago

As the proceedings got under way on Monday, the man disputed the way an identity parade was conducted, at which some state witnesses allegedly pointed him out.

Through his legal representative, the man said an identity parade was held on Friday at Pretoria Central police station. He said he was placed with people who were not of his skin type and he was the only one who was neatly dressed. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said investigations are still in the early stage and they intend to add more charges and suspects.

She said they also still need to conduct an identity parade.

The matter has been postponed to March 3.

