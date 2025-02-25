South Africa

Former constable shot his girlfriend multiple times with service pistol

She told him she wanted to end their relationship and move out of their home

25 February 2025 - 17:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Vincent Rammutla fatally shot his girlfriend Lisbeth Seloma after she told him she was ending their relationship and would move out of their shared home. File photo.
Vincent Rammutla fatally shot his girlfriend Lisbeth Seloma after she told him she was ending their relationship and would move out of their shared home. File photo.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday found former constable Kgabo Vincent Rammutla guilty of murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend, Lisbeth Seloma. 

The incident occurred on the evening of October 15 2017 at the couple’s home in Mamelodi. 

An argument broke out after Seloma told Rammutla, 41, who was stationed at Eersterust police station, of her decision to end their relationship and move out. During the altercation, Rammutla fatally shot her multiple times with his service pistol.

Rammutla confessed to killing his girlfriend and he was arrested at the scene after neighbours alerted the police. 

“In court, Rammutla pleaded not guilty. However, the state, led by advocate Pieter Luyt, presented compelling evidence and credible witnesses.

“This included the couple’s landlord, who stayed in the yard, and testified about the events leading to the deceased's death on the day,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

In delivering judgment, judge Jacobus Johannes Strijdom ruled Rammutla had a clear motive to kill Seloma, as she was planning to leave him.

“The court found that his actions of firing multiple shots demonstrated intent to kill”.

The matter was postponed to April 9 for sentencing. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Woman gets life sentence for murdering husband’s rape accuser

Judge finds wife, husband and hitman plotted in ‘purposeful execution’ of 20-year-old woman in ‘RIP CHOMMIE’ hit
News
1 day ago

KZN man on trial for ‘killing friend’ over disagreement

Cousin alleges friend shot Bongumusa Dlamini after a heated argument
News
14 hours ago

Four men who murdered two policemen found guilty

The Mafikeng high court on Friday convicted four men of the brutal murder of two police officers, Const Simon Ntsekeletsa and Sgt Mojalefa Molete, in ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  3. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences
SPHEREx Mission Countdown: Preview to Launch