South Africa

Google, Meta face penalties for anticompetitive behaviour towards SA news media

25 February 2025 - 08:40 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Google said it will review the Competition Commission report in detail but disagreed with the claim it has taken disproportionate value from SA publishers. File photo.
Google said it will review the Competition Commission report in detail but disagreed with the claim it has taken disproportionate value from SA publishers. File photo.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Google could be required to pay up to R500m a year in compensation to SA media outlets after the country's competition watchdog found the tech giant guilty of anticompetitive practices, while Meta and X also face fines.

In provisional findings from an investigation into market activities released on Monday, the Competition Commission said Google's algorithm distorts competition between news media organisations as it over-represents global news media in SA for search and top stories and underrepresents local language and community media.

“The inequity has materially contributed to the erosion of the media in SA over the past 14 years and will continue to do so unless remedied,” the watchdog's report said.

To remedy this, it recommended Google compensate the SA news media by R300m to R500m annually for three to five years, “while putting in place changes to search that will sustainably create shared value with the media through increases in referral traffic”.

The watchdog will publish a final report later this year, with all parties concerned given until April 7 to submit evidence to support their cases.

Inquiry's provisional remedies aim to address media challenges caused by digital era

Google should compensate the South African news media with R300m to R500m annually for a three- to five-year period for the imbalance in shared value ...
News
13 hours ago

Google said it will review the report in detail but disagreed with the claim it has taken disproportionate value from publishers.

“In 2023, our products such Google Search and News generated an estimated R350m in referral traffic value for SA publishers while we earned less than R19m from ads displayed next to news queries,” Google said.

“Alongside this, we have invested in products, training and partnerships to support publishers and the broader news ecosystem, and will continue to do so.”

Regarding social media companies, the Competition Commission recommended Meta-owned Facebook and X stop “deprioritising SA news media posts with links” in the home feed, For You and Lastestfeed algorithm and restore referral traffic to the media.

It wants Meta and Google's YouTube to improve the ability of news media to monetise their content on the platforms through increases in revenue share.

If the companies fail to implement the remedies within six months after the final report, a 5% to 10% digital advertising tariff or levy will be imposed, according to the report.

Meta was not immediately available for comment.

The remedies only apply to the SA operations of the companies, the commission said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Australia nears social media ban for children after heated debate

Australia moved closer on Wednesday to banning social media for children under 16 after the parliament's lower house passed a bill even as Alphabet's ...
News
2 months ago

US considers break-up of Google in landmark search case

The US said on Tuesday it may ask a judge to force Alphabet's Google to divest parts of its business, such as its Chrome browser and Android ...
News
4 months ago

Google has an illegal monopoly on search, US judge finds

A US judge ruled on Monday that Google violated antitrust law, spending billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly and become the world's ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  3. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

Lesufi apologies for water crisis in Gauteng
Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS