South Africa

Load-shedding eased to stage 2

25 February 2025 - 06:58
Load-shedding has moved to stage 2. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

Load-shedding has been reduced from stage 4 to stage 2 on Tuesday morning.

According to Eskom, the decision comes after the successful recovery of eight out of 10 generation units and the restoration of 3,808MW from units that tripped at the weekend. An additional 1,146MW was expected to be recovered overnight.

The power utility said while the recovery of emergency reserves is progressing well, further replenishment is required to reach sufficient levels.

It said the positive developments support its ongoing efforts to stabilise the power supply and ensure reliability.

"Unplanned outages are at 13,690MW, which is 690MW higher than our summer outlook base case of 13,000MW. Ongoing planned maintenance stands at 7,245MW, in alignment with our summer maintenance strategy, that is at increased levels to prepare for winter and meet licence and regulatory requirements.”

TimesLIVE

News
20 hours ago

Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages

Eight out of 10 generation units that tripped this weekend have been recovered, Eskom says.
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding affects consumer behaviour, lowers confidence: Busa

If energy demand from the mining sector increases, it will place a much greater strain on the system during winter, says Busa's Happy Khambule
News
1 day ago
