South Africa

Off-duty policeman shot dead outside girlfriend's house in Inanda

25 February 2025 - 11:04 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The motive for the shooting of the policeman in Inanda is not known at this stage. Stock photo.
The motive for the shooting of the policeman in Inanda is not known at this stage. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

An off-duty policeman was shot dead while talking to his girlfriend at the eMachobeni area of Inanda, north of Durban, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the constable was standing with his girlfriend outside her house when a VW Polo arrived and two men got out.

“The men started talking to the victim and his girlfriend and then instructed her to walk away,” said Netshiunda.

They then allegedly shot the policeman before fleeing from the scene with his service pistol and a cellphone. He died at the scene.

Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting was unknown. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six killed in Laudium shoot-out with robbery suspects tracking cash van

Police believe they intercepted a cash-in-transit robbery gang after six suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with the police and other ...
News
1 hour ago

Questions over death of principal killed in hit-and-run

Colleagues of a high school principal killed in a hit-and-run accident in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal are questioning whether his death might ...
News
17 hours ago

Former SAPS reservist guilty of murder after court rejects 'self defence' claim during lockdown

A former police reservist has been convicted of murder for shooting a father of three in a late-night confrontation with Hanover Park residents ...
News
4 days ago

Three murder suspects killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

Three murder suspects were fatally wounded in a shoot-out with police at Bhambayi in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday afternoon.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  3. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

Former Judge John Hlophe back in court
President Ramaphosa opens the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders