Seven Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking, breaking labour laws

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday convicted seven Chinese nationals and their company on numerous charges related to crimes, including human trafficking, that were committed at Village Deep in Johannesburg several years ago.
“The accused faced 158 charges, including offences such as human trafficking, labour law violations and breaches of occupational health and safety regulations,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
The accused are Shu-Uei Tsao, 42, Biao Ma, Hui Chen, 50, Quin Li, 56, Zhou Jiaquing, 46, Junying Dai, 58, Zhilian Zhang, 51, and their company Beautiful City (Pty) Ltd.
“The police received a tip-off about an illegal factory employing foreign nationals, prompting them to conduct a raid.” The factory produced cotton-fibre sheets.
After the raid, police led an investigation which revealed that between 2017 and 2019, the accused operated Beautiful City and employed 91 undocumented Malawians, including 16 minors aged between 14 and 16.
“Upon their arrival, the victims were confined to the premises under inhumane conditions, with armed guards controlling their movements. The victims were forced to work 11-hour shifts, seven days a week, without proper training or safety equipment,” Mjonondwane said.
TENDAI MBANJE & BELINDA MATORE | Zanzou incident reveals culture of violation of human rights in nightclubs
She said senior state advocate Valencia Dube presented further evidence, calling several Beautiful City employees, mostly Malawian nationals and one South African truck driver, who testified about being deceived into working at the factory with promises of a better life.
Many had previously worked at Chinese-owned factories and were recruited under false pretences. The victims described harsh conditions, including being transported in windowless trucks to the factory, which they were not allowed to leave. They worked long hours with no breaks, were forced to work on holidays and were prohibited from bringing in food.
Personal communication was banned and they were made to operate defective machines without protective gear, leading to accidents. One worker lost a finger and was denied medical care. The factory had a high wall, razor fence and armed security, reflecting the exploitive environment, with workers often threatened with firearms and subjected to extreme control.
Judge David Mhango ruled the accused were liable for the offences.
“The NPA welcomes the conviction, as it demonstrates the dedication of law enforcement in addressing organised crime and human trafficking cases,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
