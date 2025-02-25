South Africa

Tip-off nips 'endangered plant poachers' in the bud as cops pounce

25 February 2025 - 11:55 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
More than 1,000 endangered plants were found loaded on the truck.
More than 1,000 endangered plants were found loaded on the truck.
Image: SAPS

Three suspects are expected to appear in court after being arrested thanks to a community tip-off that led to the recovery of endangered plants worth R500,000 by police in the Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said Kamieskroon police apprehended the trio — from the Western Cape — after receiving information about a Hyundai truck travelling from Leliefontein in the Namakwa region towards Kamieskroon in Namaqualand.  

“On Monday at about 4.30pm the vehicle was intercepted and searched after obtaining permission from the driver. About 30 bags containing 1,309 alleged endangered plants were recovered and the truck was seized as it was used in the commission of a crime,” said Ehlers.  

The suspects, aged 31, 32 and 39, face charges of illegal possession of endangered plants.  

Namakwa district commissioner Brig Schalk Andrews commended SAPS for their rapid response and assured the community police would continue clamping down on poaching of endangered plant species in the region. 

“Members of the public were applauded for providing valuable information that led to the apprehension of the suspects,” added Ehlers. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 700 new wildlife, plant species discovered in Congo Basin between 2013-2023

Over 700 new species of wildlife and plants have been discovered in the Congo Basin in the last 10 years, according to a report released by the World ...
News
2 months ago

State to oppose bail for five suspected of uprooting 75 cycads worth R1.4m

The state says it will oppose the bail application of five Zimbabweans who arrested for allegedly uprooting cycad plants in the Eastern Cape worth ...
News
3 months ago

CapeNature and NPA crack down on poachers illegally harvesting succulent plants

CapeNature has seized more than 2-million illegally harvested succulent plants over the past three financial years in the Western Cape.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  3. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

SPHEREx Mission Countdown: Preview to Launch
Dancing in Damascus: Syrians cling to culture under Islamist rule | REUTERS