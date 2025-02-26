South Africa

548 cases of bullying reported since January — Gwarube

26 February 2025 - 16:39 By Sowetan Reporter
Minister Siviwe Gwarube said the department and its partners, such as the SAPS and social development department, have embarked on an interdepartmental campaign on violence prevention.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says 548 cases of bullying have been reported in schools since the start of the academic year on January 15.

At 305, Limpopo had the most cases.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Lorato Tito-Duba, Gwarube said the North West had 78 reported cases, the Eastern Cape 68, KwaZulu-Natal 29, Mpumalanga 26, Gauteng 23, the Western Cape 11, the Northern Cape seven and the Free State one case.

In 2021, Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga took her own life after a video recording of her being assaulted by a fellow pupil went viral on social media. The incident triggered a public outcry about bullying in schools

Gwarube said the department had developed the “Addressing Bullying in Schools” manual which helps schools identify different types of bullying and develop anti-bullying policies to prevent and manage bullying.

“The department is updating this manual for release by June.”

This campaign raises awareness about issues such as the prevention of bullying, corporal punishment, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy and drugs and substance abuse in schools 
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube

The department and its partners, such as the SAPS and social development department, have also embarked on an interdepartmental campaign on violence prevention.

“This campaign raises awareness about issues such as the prevention of bullying, corporal punishment, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy and drugs and substance abuse in schools, and is targeting districts with high levels of crime and violence.

“It includes build-up events that take groups of learners through priority content areas related to violence prevention, including drugs and substance abuse,” she said.

Taekwondo school faces the chop over bullying and harassment investigation

The American Taekwondo Association in South Africa, is facing a knock-out from the Martial Arts South Africa following “multiple” allegations ...
News
3 days ago

Department probing alleged suicide of grade 9 pupil in Western Cape

The school said there had been no previous reports of bullying involving the boy
News
5 days ago

'Serious doubts' over Bragin's qualification, but he says it's a 'witch hunt' and 'ludicrous'

School governing body locked in protracted legal battle with KZN education department and suspended Merchiston Preparatory School headmaster
News
1 week ago
