South Africa

Chidimma Adetshina's mother makes bail but now under house arrest

Anabela Rungo accused of contravening Immigration and Identification acts

26 February 2025 - 17:28 By Kim Swartz
Anabela Rungo during an appearance in the Cape Town magistrate's court.
Image: Kim Swartz

Beauty queen and model Chidimma Adetshina's mother was granted bail by the Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday on condition she lives under house arrest.

Anabela Rungo stands accused of contravening the Immigration Act and Identification Act. 

The court previously heard testimony by an immigration officer who said she had failed to respond to correspondence in September 2024, warning her that her ID number was being withdrawn and offering her an opportunity to object. 

She was arrested on February 15 in Summer Greens, Cape Town, where she was living despite her ID being revoked. She was found to have committed identity fraud to obtain citizenship. 

Rungo countered there was no warrant issued for her arrest and told the court she would plead not guilty. 

Magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz ordered she be released on bail of R10,000 on condition she remains under house arrest and can only leave to attend court or consult a legal representative. She will also be visited by immigration officers and police.

The case was postponed to May 8 for further investigation. 

