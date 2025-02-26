The Mahwelereng regional court has sentenced a 28-year-old man from Ga-Magongoa village to two life terms for the rape and murder of a 70-year-old woman.
Elderly woman raped, murdered 'over R20 scone debt': killer jailed
Tebogo Gwangwa, 28, admitted guilt after DNA linked him to the crimes
Image: 123RF
The Mahwelereng regional court has sentenced a 28-year-old man from Ga-Magongoa village to two life terms for the rape and murder of a 70-year-old woman.
Tebogo Gwangwa said she had owed him R20 for scones and he entered her home to collect the debt.
He pleaded guilty, admitting that on July 15 2023 he forcefully removed her clothing and raped her. Fearing that she had recognised him, he throttled her to death.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Gwangwa evaded authorities until his arrest on August 27 2024. The victim's name was not disclosed by the NPA.
Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said during sentencing prosecutor Morris Thanyane argued the accused violated the deceased’s right to life and dignity, exploiting her vulnerability as an elderly woman.
“He emphasised that the crime occurred in the victim’s home, a place where she should have been safe.
“The accused initially denied the charges, only pleading guilty after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.”
Thanyane urged the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment as there were no substantial or compelling reasons to justify a lesser sentence.
The court agreed and ruled that the sentences will run concurrently.
Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Ivy Thenga commending all involved in securing the conviction, expressed hope that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.
