South Africa

Homelessness on the increase, but affects fewer than 1%: Stats SA

The number of homeless people increased from 13,135 in 1996 to 55,719 in 2022

26 February 2025 - 20:52
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Homeless men stand outside the Caledonian Stadium in Pretoria, where hundreds of homeless people were moved in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 on March 31 2020. Of the eight South African metros, Tshwane recorded the most homeless people. File photo.
Homeless men stand outside the Caledonian Stadium in Pretoria, where hundreds of homeless people were moved in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 on March 31 2020. Of the eight South African metros, Tshwane recorded the most homeless people. File photo.
Image: SEBABATSO MOSAMO/SUNDAY TIMES

Stats SA has for the first time released a thematic report on homelessness in South Africa, based on census data.

The report, published on Wednesday, profiles the prevalence of homelessness in the past three decades, socio-demographic characteristics of homeless people and causes of homelessness.

Stats SA said the information on the extent of homelessness, who is at risk in terms of age and sex and location was critical in promoting evidence based decision-making and policy formulation aimed at addressing the problem.

The findings showed that the prevalence of homelessness was less than 1%, estimated at 0.09% nationally. 

In the past three decades, there has been an upward trend in homelessness. The number of homeless people increased from 13,135 in 1996 to 55,719 in 2022, with Gauteng recording the most (46%) followed by Western Cape (18%).

Homelessness was more prevalent in metropolitan areas compared with non-metropolitan areas (74.1% and 25.9% respectively). Of the eight metropolitan areas, Tshwane recorded the most homeless people (18.1%), followed by Johannesburg (15.6%). The Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan area recorded the lowest (2.7%).

Community of vagrants in upmarket Menlyn shares stories of love and survival

The pavement in front of a block of flats is home to occupants who find themselves there for various reasons, including a woman who fell in love with ...
News
4 weeks ago

Homeless people were categorised into two groups, those who lived on the streets — also termed roofless — and those who were in shelters. The results showed that seven in 10 homeless people were roofless (70.8%) compared with those in shelters.

The demographic profile of homeless people showed that they were predominantly males (70.1%), the share of the youth and adults was about 44% and 45% respectively, while children and the elderly constituted relatively smaller proportions at 5% and 7% respectively. 

Population group variations show that homelessness was more prevalent among black Africans (76.7%) compared with other population groups. It was also noticed that the majority of homeless people were unmarried (84.5%).

Migration patterns showed Gauteng as the primary destination for both internal and international migrants, with Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo as the top countries of origin for homeless foreign nationals.

The findings further revealed that the causes of homelessness were mainly economic reasons such as unemployment and lack of income, family matters (disputes, death and dissolution) and alcohol and drug abuse.

The majority of women (78.4%) cited economic reasons, well above the national average of 62.5%.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said the findings suggested that for interventions on addressing homelessness to be effective, the focus must be on creating jobs, income-generating initiatives and ensuring equal access to housing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

PALI LEHOHLA | ‘Uhamba nini?’ should’ve been ‘sifunda nini?’ because really, when will our leaders learn?

The Three Musketeers became useful idiots in last week’s hot mic gaffe
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Trump 2.0 boosts economic uncertainty, IMF warns

Latest World Economic Outlook update notes US policy on tariffs, immigration will have unpredictable effects
Business Times
1 month ago

PALI LEHOHLA | Dr Niel Barnard was crucial to statistics thriving in the new democracy

Without his sharp mind, perhaps statistics would have followed the infrastructure ruin that has so often visited us in recent times, writes Pali ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News
  2. Gautrain's humorous response to tunnel incident wins over social media users South Africa
  3. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  4. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa

Latest Videos

US, Ukraine agree to terms of critical minerals deal | REUTERS
Malajika challenges Chauke for Title