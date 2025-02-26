South Africa

IN PICS | After the storm, recycling and loss

Durban's Essenwood area still sodden after downpour

26 February 2025 - 16:58 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Essenwood Park was one of the areas left with deep pools of water after Tuesday night’s heavy downpour, which saw parts of Durban waterlogged amid, at times, deadly water surges. The intense rainfall caused flooding, disrupting the usual calm of the Durban suburb. Residents were assessing the damage around the city, raising concerns about drainage and infrastructure resilience.

WATCH | Five people missing as heavy rains trigger flooding in KZN

Five people were missing after they were swept into a canal in Lamontville, south of Durban, during heavy rains which started on Tuesday.
News
10 hours ago

Death toll up to 6 in Durban after heavy rains

The death toll from heavy rain which lashed KwaZulu-Natal from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leading to flooded roads and evacuations, has ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Several homes, businesses south of Durban flooded after rains

Several homes and businesses between Isipingo and Winklespruit, south of Durban, were flooded on Thursday after heavy rains.
News
6 days ago
