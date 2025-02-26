Essenwood Park was one of the areas left with deep pools of water after Tuesday night’s heavy downpour, which saw parts of Durban waterlogged amid, at times, deadly water surges. The intense rainfall caused flooding, disrupting the usual calm of the Durban suburb. Residents were assessing the damage around the city, raising concerns about drainage and infrastructure resilience.
IN PICS | After the storm, recycling and loss
Durban's Essenwood area still sodden after downpour
