Durban’s Pencil Club, a networking venue for the rich and famous does not have sufficient money to keep going — even until June.
Business rescue practitioner Eugene Nel was appointed by the club’s directors earlier this month in an attempt to stave off liquidation. But on Wednesday Nel said it was hopeless.
TimesLIVE Premium reported on Tuesday the club had suddenly shut its doors, leaving about 95 full-time employees with no jobs.
Nel said he would bring urgent liquidation proceedings to wind up the holding company. This means the employees, who were told on Tuesday there was no money to pay their February salaries and wages, will have to stand in line with creditors.
Nel was appointed on February 12 after a resolution by the two directors Marc Rosenberg and Deshan Pillay. In support of that, Pillay said the company was financially distressed and unable to pay its debts.
However, there appeared to be a reasonable prospect of rescuing the company, or, if not, a business rescue process (BRP) would result in a better return for creditors and shareholders than immediate liquidation.
Pencil Club situation was hopeless, says business rescue practitioner
Image: Pencil Club
Durban’s Pencil Club, a networking venue for the rich and famous does not have sufficient money to keep going — even until June.
Business rescue practitioner Eugene Nel was appointed by the club’s directors earlier this month in an attempt to stave off liquidation. But on Wednesday Nel said it was hopeless.
TimesLIVE Premium reported on Tuesday the club had suddenly shut its doors, leaving about 95 full-time employees with no jobs.
Nel said he would bring urgent liquidation proceedings to wind up the holding company. This means the employees, who were told on Tuesday there was no money to pay their February salaries and wages, will have to stand in line with creditors.
Nel was appointed on February 12 after a resolution by the two directors Marc Rosenberg and Deshan Pillay. In support of that, Pillay said the company was financially distressed and unable to pay its debts.
However, there appeared to be a reasonable prospect of rescuing the company, or, if not, a business rescue process (BRP) would result in a better return for creditors and shareholders than immediate liquidation.
Durban’s posh Pencil Club shuts its doors
The BRP would be able to put a temporary moratorium on payments to creditors, negotiate the sale of the business as an ongoing concern or of its assets or shares at a value higher than in a liquidation and where most employees would probably retain their jobs.
Nel said his team had investigated the affairs of the company which showed it suffered an accrued loss in the 10 months preceding the start of business rescue.
“A budget prepared by the practitioner and his team providing for carrying on the business of the company until the end of June 2025 reflected the company would incur a further trading loss. The company does not have sufficient assets to fund the trading loss, neither were the stakeholders in the company prepared to provide post-commencement finance for the funding of the anticipated trading loss.”
He said considering these facts, he had concluded there was no likelihood of rescuing the company as contemplated in the Companies Act.
“By carrying on the company’s business debts would be incurred without any reasonable prospect of the company being able to service such debts in the foreseeable future and the company’s employees would be exposed to the prospect of rendering their services without any certainty of being paid in full for such services.”
He said by law he now had to apply to court for an order discontinuing the company’s business rescue proceedings and placing the company into liquidation. This was in the best interests of employees, creditors and shareholders and would ensure “equitable treatment of all parties”.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Club culture — bling, booze and boredom
Metro cops swoop on suspect believed to be involved in Zanzou assaults
Club Med SA — from sugar cane to beach holiday and safari gem
IN PICS | Cupid, canapés and cocktails in the beloved country
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos