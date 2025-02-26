The bodies of four out of five people swept into a canal during heavy rain in Lamontville, south of Durban, were recovered on Thursday.
Disaster management teams including ALS Paramedics and police search and rescue recovered the bodies of two women who washed ashore at Brighton Beach and Ansteys Beach, south of Durban. They also found the bodies of two children at Cuttings Beach.
The body of the fifth person was spotted in the ocean but was not immediately accessible.
Heavy rainfall on Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday affected large portions of the province, causing damage and flooding, particularly in coastal regions.
Heavy rain triggered mudslides and flooding in the province last week, claiming nine lives.
The SA Weather Service issued a level 2 weather warning, indicating the possibility of further rainfall for Wednesday.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents in low-lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground. The risk of flooding remains high, particularly in vulnerable areas.
Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution while driving, as roads are slippery due to the persistent rainfall.
Rescue teams recover bodies of Durban family washed away in heavy rain
Image: Lauren Hendricks/ALS
