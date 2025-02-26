St Andrew’s College welcomes back four pupils from Ulwaluko initiation

This journey, according to the school, serves as a cornerstone in their development as responsible, respectful men.
In a recent school assembly, St Andrew’s formally recognised and celebrated this sacred practice, which has withstood generations of cultural significance.
The deputy headmaster (TDI & wellness), Moeketsi Motsepe, took a moment to share his reflections on the importance of this rite of passage.
“While our chapter of childhood has come to an end, our journey of manhood has now begun. It’s a journey which isn’t about the destination, but the memories and lessons made along the way. It’s a journey about struggle and the strengthening of a man,” said Motsepe.
He emphasised the importance of this cultural milestone, not only for the initiates but for the school and the larger community.
“The importance of this experience is undeniable and it’s a turning point for all who go through it. But it’s also of immense importance for our school and the wider community. The Xhosa people and culture are a part of the tapestry of the Eastern Cape, and it is of paramount importance that at St Andrew’s College, the Xhosa culture is a part of the tapestry as well,” he said.
Turning to the future of these young men, he said: “To the future Xhosa men in the hall, we all carry the heavy responsibility and great honour of representing our heritage here at St Andrew’s. Amakwenkwe, ixesha lenu liyeza [boys, your time is coming] A man is a man through his actions, and when your time does come, be ready to represent your culture with pride.”
The sense of community and gratitude was also reflected in the words of one of the pupils, who expressed his thanks in a speech he read at the school's assembly: “To our brothers here at college, we thank you for your friendship in this important period in our lives. To the elders and staff here at St Andrew’s, we thank you for the respect you’ve shown to us and our culture. The open-minded attitude of our school towards diversity and differences is a testament to how the progress we’ve made not only as Andreans but as South Africans as well. It’s a testament to our core values as Andreans and our determination to create a school which gives every individual a feeling of dignity and appreciation, and for this we are truly grateful.”
The impact of St Andrew’s College’s acknowledgment of these young men has resonated far beyond the school gates. On Facebook, Wanda Makeleni praised the gesture, saying: “Xhosa schools can learn a thing or two. Just imagine the impact this recognition will have on these young men.”
Olwethu Tshongweni also lauded the school’s inclusive approach, saying: “I bow to the institution that recognises and respects tradition despite which one. Up to the spirit of ubuntu [humanity].”
Khanya Matshoba said: “Big up to college. This is very impressive. Let’s trust the other schools will follow suit.”
TimesLIVE
St Andrew’s College welcomes back four pupils from Ulwaluko initiation
The Xhosa tradition is a rite of passage as boys become men
Image: St Andrews/Facebook
In a heartwarming gesture, St Andrew’s College in Makhanda recently shared a viral Facebook post welcoming back four of their grade 11 pupils who successfully underwent the Xhosa rite of passage Ulwaluko during the December 2024 initiation season.
This tradition, which is deeply embedded in Xhosa culture, marks a significant milestone in the lives of young men, signalling their transition from boyhood to adulthood.
The school’s post eloquently captured the significance of the rite, stating: “Ulwaluko is a timeless tradition and rite of passage, marking the maturity and transition of adolescent boys from being amakwenkwe [boys] to being amadoda [men]. The tradition is generally undergone by boys in their 18th year.”
St Andrews also explained that as part of the initiation, the young men, or Amakrwala, leave behind their childhood attire and embrace a new wardrobe.
“The Amakrwala (ooBhuti abatsha) come back from the bush, and enjoy a new wardrobe; their old clothes are discarded with all their youthful ways. There is a specific dress code that the initiates adorn as a sign of this passage and their newly-attained status.”
Once their umgidi (official passing out ceremony) is completed, the initiates return home and embark on a six-month period of guidance and learning the acceptable practices and behaviour of manhood.
Assault, dehydration, septicaemia: why initiates died in the Eastern Cape
This journey, according to the school, serves as a cornerstone in their development as responsible, respectful men.
In a recent school assembly, St Andrew’s formally recognised and celebrated this sacred practice, which has withstood generations of cultural significance.
The deputy headmaster (TDI & wellness), Moeketsi Motsepe, took a moment to share his reflections on the importance of this rite of passage.
“While our chapter of childhood has come to an end, our journey of manhood has now begun. It’s a journey which isn’t about the destination, but the memories and lessons made along the way. It’s a journey about struggle and the strengthening of a man,” said Motsepe.
He emphasised the importance of this cultural milestone, not only for the initiates but for the school and the larger community.
“The importance of this experience is undeniable and it’s a turning point for all who go through it. But it’s also of immense importance for our school and the wider community. The Xhosa people and culture are a part of the tapestry of the Eastern Cape, and it is of paramount importance that at St Andrew’s College, the Xhosa culture is a part of the tapestry as well,” he said.
Turning to the future of these young men, he said: “To the future Xhosa men in the hall, we all carry the heavy responsibility and great honour of representing our heritage here at St Andrew’s. Amakwenkwe, ixesha lenu liyeza [boys, your time is coming] A man is a man through his actions, and when your time does come, be ready to represent your culture with pride.”
The sense of community and gratitude was also reflected in the words of one of the pupils, who expressed his thanks in a speech he read at the school's assembly: “To our brothers here at college, we thank you for your friendship in this important period in our lives. To the elders and staff here at St Andrew’s, we thank you for the respect you’ve shown to us and our culture. The open-minded attitude of our school towards diversity and differences is a testament to how the progress we’ve made not only as Andreans but as South Africans as well. It’s a testament to our core values as Andreans and our determination to create a school which gives every individual a feeling of dignity and appreciation, and for this we are truly grateful.”
The impact of St Andrew’s College’s acknowledgment of these young men has resonated far beyond the school gates. On Facebook, Wanda Makeleni praised the gesture, saying: “Xhosa schools can learn a thing or two. Just imagine the impact this recognition will have on these young men.”
Olwethu Tshongweni also lauded the school’s inclusive approach, saying: “I bow to the institution that recognises and respects tradition despite which one. Up to the spirit of ubuntu [humanity].”
Khanya Matshoba said: “Big up to college. This is very impressive. Let’s trust the other schools will follow suit.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
PALI LEHOHLA | The Khoisan will be back at the Union Buildings sooner than you can say ‘ǃke e: ǀxarra ǁke’
Praise singer Inako Mateza says Presidency didn’t mind Ramaphosa being called 'My Cupcake'
Finding the true heart of manhood
SA’s education transformation in the words of former pupils and teachers
Rape charge against St Andrew’s College employee withdrawn
St Andrews suspends man accused of rape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos