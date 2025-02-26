The trucking boss was targeted soon after arrival in his vehicle at his business premises on Bethal Road in the town, formerly known as Witbank.





Truck boss survives hail of bullets while seated in his Ferrari
Image: 123RF/dvrcan
Police have confirmed an attempt on the life of Destiny Logistics owner Maxwell Mlangeni, who was shot while seated in his Ferrari in Emalahleni on Tuesday.
Mlangeni was admitted to hospital, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said.
The trucking boss was targeted soon after arrival in his vehicle at his business premises on Bethal Road in the town, formerly known as Witbank.
“According to preliminary information, three armed suspects walked to his car, then opened fire while he was sitting in the car. Thereafter, the suspects fled the scene.”
Mlangeni had multiple gunshot wounds and the vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.
Mdhluli said a case of attempted murder has been opened for investigation. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage..
“No-one has been arrested so far and police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call Det-Col One Thobejane of Witbank detectives on 079-891-5845.”
According to the Destiny Logistics company website, the business was established in 2011 with just one truck and has grown to a fleet of more than 200 trucks with 300 employees. The fleet includes tippers, refrigerated vehicles and flatbed trucks. The company also offers procurement services for large organisations, with warehouse and distribution services.
