Affected areas included the N2 Murchison, Umbango bridge, Kwangwabe, Grace Low level bridge, Beach garage, Nkongweni bridge at Margate, and OK Foods and Pharmacy in Margate.
“Police, emergency medical services and other emergency services have been activated to support ongoing relief efforts,” said Mzila.
Cogta MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi assured residents disaster response teams are working around the clock to rescue residents trapped by floods.
“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents. We are working tirelessly to assist those affected by the floods and to lessen further damage.”
The department said no fatalities were reported at this stage.
“Residents are urged to take extreme care and avoid travelling in affected areas,” said Mzila.
This comes after nine died in in the province during heavy rains last week.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Five people missing as heavy rains trigger flooding in KZN
Image: ALS Paramedics
Five people were missing after they were swept into a canal in Lamontville, south of Durban, during heavy rains which started on Tuesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said two men and three children under the age of 17 were washed into the canal early on Wednesday morning.
“The search was called off due to dangerous terrain and lack of lighting. The incident occurred in early this morning. Paramedics, Durban metro police and police search and rescue teams together with the eThekwini fire department searched the surrounding area. However, due to dangerous conditions a decision was made that all units will return at first light to resume the search for the missing five people,” he said.
In Oribi Crescent in Mobeni, also south of Durban, a family escaped when the roadway beneath their home collapsed during heavy rain.
The KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said disaster management teams were deployed after weather conditions caused widespread flooding across the south coast.
“Authorities have received many emergency calls from residents affected by rising floodwaters. Teams from Ugu disaster management and Ray Nkonyeni municipality fire and rescue services have been sent to conduct evacuations and provide assistance to affected communities,” said spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.
He said key interventions coordinated by the provincial disaster management centre included disaster management teams actively evacuating in high-risk areas, emergency services on standby to provide medical assistance and support and road closures in place for several key routes.
Several roads were flooded, making them impassable.
