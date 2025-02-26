South Africa

Wind threatens Table Mountain fire containment efforts

26 February 2025 - 06:21 By TIMESLIVE
Firefighters battled to contain a fire on Table Mountain.
Image: Facebook: SANParks

Strong winds in Cape Town on Tuesday night were feared to hamper fire containment efforts on parts of Table Mountain. 

SANParks said it was concerned about the wind forecast for Tuesday night as it could significantly impact the Red Hill to Da Gama Park section of Table Mountain, but said aerial resources had been diverted to assist with  containing the fire in Red Hill in collaboration with the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services. Additional aerial resources would be deployed from Stellenbosch airfield. 

“Fire suppression efforts remain the top priority, with a focus on preventing further spread in the areas,” it said.

SANParks said trails in Newlands, Devil’s Peak and Maclear’s Beacon remain closed until further notice while firefighters continue to battle the Newlands Ravine fire, which flared up on Tuesday in areas which remain mainly inaccessible to ground crews.

“All trails in the area remain closed as rockfalls and fire damage to boardwalks have rendered the trails unsafe for hikers."

60 hectares of veld lost to fire on Table Mountain above Newlands

The fire has been contained in areas accessible to firefighters.
News
2 days ago

Firefighters battle wildfires in Cape winelands

Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires fanned by strong winds that destroyed a home, sheds and crops overnight in the Cape winelands.
News
6 days ago

Mountain fire approaches Kalk Bay

Firefighting personnel were scrambling to contain a fire above Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Monday in gale-force wind.
News
1 month ago
