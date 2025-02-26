Strong winds in Cape Town on Tuesday night were feared to hamper fire containment efforts on parts of Table Mountain.
SANParks said it was concerned about the wind forecast for Tuesday night as it could significantly impact the Red Hill to Da Gama Park section of Table Mountain, but said aerial resources had been diverted to assist with containing the fire in Red Hill in collaboration with the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services. Additional aerial resources would be deployed from Stellenbosch airfield.
“Fire suppression efforts remain the top priority, with a focus on preventing further spread in the areas,” it said.
SANParks said trails in Newlands, Devil’s Peak and Maclear’s Beacon remain closed until further notice while firefighters continue to battle the Newlands Ravine fire, which flared up on Tuesday in areas which remain mainly inaccessible to ground crews.
“All trails in the area remain closed as rockfalls and fire damage to boardwalks have rendered the trails unsafe for hikers."
Wind threatens Table Mountain fire containment efforts
Image: Facebook: SANParks
