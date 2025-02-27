Economic growth and jobs top Alan Winde's to-do list over next five years

Western Cape premier Alan Winde came under fire from opposition parties on Thursday in response to his sixth state of the province address (Sopa) which put economic growth and job creation high on the agenda.
“Our focus for the next five years is clear: we will do everything we can to help businesses drive economic growth so they create more jobs, so our residents can get those jobs,” he said on Wednesday evening in Beaufort West.
South Africa was charting a new path through the government of national unity which was “imperfect”, but he believed the centre would hold. Winde touched on foreign direct investment projects injecting billions into the provincial economy, efforts to boost tourism and education, with the matric class of 2024 attaining a pass rate of 86.6%, a 5.1% increase on the previous year.
But he also cautioned that budget cuts, driven by a growing national fiscal crisis, had left the province with “far less funding than we need to maintain our recognised high standard of service delivery and to support our most vulnerable residents”.
“At the same time, our rapidly growing population is placing greater pressure than ever on our frontline services.”
GOOD secretary-general and MPL Brett Herron criticised the Sopa as being “big on historic projects and self-admiration” but lacking a plan and vision for a better life in the province.
He said millions of people lived in miserable and dangerous conditions in a province “ravaged by gang violence” and murder despite huge financial investment against the problem. He also decried the cutting of teacher posts due to budget constraints.
DA MPL Benedicta van Minnen asked whether Herron or leader of the opposition ANC Khalid Sayed would be willing to give up their salaries to fund an extra teacher or three.
“We must acknowledge the difficult fiscal environment in which we operate and we cannot shy away from the fact that the Western Cape is not receiving its fair share of the national budget,” she said.
Herron said the province was allocated R93.3bn in the medium-term expenditure framework, based on education demand, but only allocated R84.9bn to education.
“It was your government that cut education funding by R8bn. Who bears the brunt of these cuts? Schools in poorer communities where teacher posts are being slashed despite already struggling with large class sizes.”
Sayed noted the country was hosting the G20 but accused agriculture, economic development and tourism MEC Ivan Meyer of jeopardising trade and diplomatic relations with China by visiting Taiwan in his official capacity — directly contradicting South Africa's One China Policy.
“This reckless action undermines years of economic co-operation. Just last November, a high-level Chinese delegation gathered in Cape Town, leading to a bilateral agreement with the city of Xi’an to expand trade and investment,” said Sayed.
“The vice mayor of Xi’an emphasised the shared economic potential between our regions. Yet, in one move, MEC Meyer has compromised these efforts with no consequence from you or your administration.”
Sayed said the DA had failed the people of the province by electing to cut 2,407 teaching posts and said apartheid spatial planning remained alive.
Winde said 62,000 jobs — almost half the 132,000 jobs created nationally — were created over the past few months in the Western Cape, but acknowledged unemployment was still “horrifyingly high”.
He said law and traffic enforcement efforts in the province had been bolstered and noted officers made 12,074 arrests in 2024.
EFF MPL Aishah Cassiem said murder rates in the province had surged. “Communities such as Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Delft are the hardest hit, with alarmingly high murder rates.
“Residents across the province have lost so much hope in this DA-led government that they are now running to organisations such as Pagad and other crime prevention organisations to shut down drug dens and to hand over drug lords to SAPS.”
