South Africa

Education department slammed over branded schoolbags that turn into desks for grade 1 pupils

27 February 2025 - 15:25
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube donated wheelie schoolbags to primary school pupils in partnership with McDonald's.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube donated wheelie schoolbags to primary school pupils in partnership with McDonald's.
Image: Dep. Basic Education/ X

The basic education department has been criticised for introducing sponsorship-branded wheelie schoolbags called MiDesk, which can convert into a desk and chair.

This week, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, in partnership with fast-food giant McDonald's, donated the desks to the Saint Paul's Primary School in Cape Town. They are aimed at providing a solution for pupils facing infrastructure challenges.

“This donation is a testament to how partnership and innovation can positively affect a child’s life,” she said.

“Every child deserves a learning environment and appropriate infrastructure. Thank you to MiDesk for this solution and to McDonald’s for their continued support.”

The MiDesk, designed to be portable, features a solar light and USB charging portal. While the department says the desk/bag weighs only 2kg and is fitted with wheels for easy transport, many have expressed concerns about the practicality and safety of pupils carrying the heavy loads.

'Education reform is 30 years late': Cyril Ramaphosa at lekgotla

Prioritising foundational learning, early childhood development and improving literacy and numeracy should have been initiated decades ago.
Politics
4 hours ago

Actress Florence Masebe took to X and questioned whether the donors would want their children to carry the desks to school daily. She also highlighted the potential health risks associated with carrying heavy backpacks.

“Their own children can't carry a simple non-orthopaedically designed backpack to school because it's bad for the back. Yet they want to be applauded for making poor children carry a whole desk to school and to wash pads in the same river where they drink with livestock,” she said.

Other users on X echoed Masebe's sentiments, labelling the initiative a “failure” and accusing the department of using the programme as a marketing ploy for McDonald's.

The department clarified that carrying the desks home is not mandatory for pupils.

“It is not mandatory for learners to take the desks home. However, for those who do not have a dedicated study/workspace, the desk can double up for use at home and in class,” the department said.

Here are more reactions on X:

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | President Ramaphosa addresses Basic Education Sector Lekgotla

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.
Politics
6 hours ago

RAVI NADASEN | The future of education in a rapidly changing world: Five trends shaping 2025 and beyond

AI-driven learning tools will adjust in real-time to each student's needs, ensuring lessons are tailored specifically to them
Ideas
4 hours ago

KZN public works department signs on the dotted line to recruit TVET college artisans

TVET colleges, which prepare students for jobs in skilled trades and other technical or vocational fields, are emerging as the preferred choice for ...
News
1 day ago

GUGULETHU NDEBELE | Healing is learning: SA should invest in trauma-based education

Trauma fundamentally alters how the brain develops and functions — this is how addressing this looks in practice, to great results
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

'Don't fall victim to fake news': Basic education dismisses grade 13 rumours

The department of basic education has dismissed rumours circulating on social media about the introduction of grade 13 to the schooling system.
News
3 days ago

ANC refers Western Cape education department to SAHRC after school closures in Kraaifontein

The ANC in the Western Cape lodged a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission and the children’s commissioner in the province on Thursday after ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Truck boss survives hail of bullets while seated in his Ferrari South Africa
  2. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News
  3. About 200 soldiers have now returned from the DRC, including two pregnant ... South Africa
  4. St Andrew’s College welcomes back four pupils from Ulwaluko initiation South Africa
  5. Rescue teams recover bodies of Durban family washed away in heavy rain South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | The milk of kindness — and a murderous monkey
Gossip Girl: You can tell Jesus that the bitch is back!