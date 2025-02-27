South Africa

Johannesburg public safety MMC says hijacked building has been sealed after break-in footage

27 February 2025 - 11:49
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
City of Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said a hijacked building in Johannesburg was resealed after a group of men were caught on video breaking down one of its walls.
Image: Mgcini Tshwaku/Twitter

A hijacked building in De Villiers Street in Johannesburg was resealed after video footage surfaced showing a group of men breaking down one of its walls.

The footage quickly gained attention on social media, raising concerns about safety and compliance with the city’s laws.

City of Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku visited the scene to address the situation and provide clarity on the matter.

“I'm at 65 De Villiers Street in a building where there was disturbing footage of an individual breaking in. I assure you the building is still sealed and no-one is going to operate here until the building is compliant.”

Tshwaku said any attempt to operate the building without proper documentation and safety measures would not be allowed.

“Any judge anywhere that has given an order that this building must operate is not going to happen. A judge is going to be called to come and do an inspection. Even here, De Villiers Street has been cleaned. We’ve got our metro police and our emergency management services (EMA) here. We’re cleaning the city.”

There would be no tolerance of illegal activities in the area.

“No-one is going to be selling anything without a permit.



“Also, no-one is going to be allowed to sell anything if you don’t have any papers; you must be documented. Undocumented individuals will be taken away to home affairs to be processed.



“We’re not going to allow anarchy to happen in the city, so I assure you, citizens of Johannesburg and the country, this building, as you can see, is still sealed. No-one has entered,” Tshwaku said.

Despite reports that some individuals claimed to have a court order to operate the building, Tshwaku made it clear that the building is noncompliant and any attempt to open it would be resisted.

“ I heard they got a court order. Some owners here that we don’t know, some bogus owners came here, gave metro police some court order. So that’s why they could not act at that time because of the court order. But I argued that this building has been closed by the EMS because it’s not compliant.



“It does not have any plan and the plan has not been taken to the EMS. There’s no escape routes. So if anything happens, if people are going to die, so no-one is going to open this building. No-one is going to be selling on this street here.De Villiers Street has been shut down,” said Tshwaku.



“Everyone who is selling, every shop must be compliant. We are all going to be here tonight [Thursday] and ensure bylaws are enforced. No-one must undermine the authority of the city, the authority of the law enforcement.”

TimesLIVE

