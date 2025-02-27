Latest data reveals North West is cheapest province to rent in

The latest rental index has revealed that North West has the lowest rentals, averaging R5,738 a month.

According to the PayProp rental index for Q4 of 2024, the province posted the third-slowest rental growth in Q1 2023, at 3.9%, which is close to the national average of 4.2%.

Despite this growth, North West remains the cheapest province for renters in South Africa. The average rent actually fell in cash terms from R5,760 in the previous quarter to R5,738 in Q1 2023. This represents a slowdown after four consecutive quarters of above-average rental growth.

The North West is known for having a significant proportion of student housing, which may contribute to its lower rentals. A large share of the rental properties in the province fall within the R1,000 to R2,500 price bracket, which is much lower than the national average.

PayProp said the Western Cape continues to lead in high rental prices, with an average rent of R9,872 in Q1 2023, up from R9,737 in the previous quarter.

Year-on-year (YoY) rental growth for the province was 5%, which is above the national average.