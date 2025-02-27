South Africa

Magistrate recuses himself in murder trial after double-booked advocate drama

27 February 2025 - 18:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A Durban magistrate has recused himself from a murder case involving four Numsa members.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Durban magistrate Sicelo Zuma recused himself from the bail applications of four men linked to the death of a Bidvest Container Depot worker last month.

The move came after a day of high drama in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday over the late arrival of defence advocate Andile Thusi, who was double-booked.

Sicelo Sphamandla Nyawo, 33, Lucky Thulebona Luthuli, 54, Nkosinathi Ngcongo, 43, and Emmanuel Zungu, 46, are charged with murdering Jerome Sanele Gasa on January 7.

Gasa, who was recently promoted at the Bidvest SA Container Depot, was on his way to his Ntuzuma home when he was gunned down. 

His death came as the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) were on strike at the depot in Durban over the retrenchment of 106 workers after the company failed to have the stoppage interdicted by the courts. 

Sipho Mkhize, from the firm Harkoo Brijlal and Reddy, which instructed Thusi, told the magistrate the advocate was running late.

“The advocate is engaged on another matter in the high court. We are ready to proceed today. Your worship we ask that the court delay for at least 30 minutes,” said Mkhize.

However, an unimpressed Zuma instead asked for a provisional date for a new hearing.

Justice must not only be done but it must be seen.
Durban magistrate Sicelo Zuma

Prosecutor Calvin Govender suggested March 3 for the bail hearing and Zuma postponed the matter to Monday to protests from a packed public gallery of mainly Numsa members.

Thusi later arrived and asked the magistrate to recall the matter to be heard on Thursday.

Zuma denied the request.

The defence attempted to get the chief magistrate to hear their case but were directed to another magistrate, Ephraim Khumalo, who agreed to recall the case after 2pm.

When the court reconvened, Zuma expressed concern that he was not privy to the discussions, and neither was the state.

“Justice must not only be done but it must be seen. I refuse to have private meetings especially in the absence of prosecution,” said Zuma.

Govender agreed, saying he noticed the defence were "talking in the corners".

On Monday, the sitting was disrupted after  Zuma told the court he was not in a position to start the matter as he had another engagement on the same afternoon.

The matter will now be heard on Friday for the allocation of a new magistrate.

TimesLIVE

