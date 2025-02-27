South Africa

POLL | Was the R10K bail granted for Chidimma Adetshina's mother enough for charges of identity fraud?

27 February 2025 - 12:49 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Cape Town magistrate's court granted Chidimma Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo, R10,000 bail.
The Cape Town magistrate's court granted Chidimma Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo, R10,000 bail.
Image: Kim Swartz

Anabela Rungo, the mother of former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina, was granted R10,000 bail on Wednesday on condition she lives under house arrest.

Rungo, who is a Mozambican national, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court. She is accused of contravening the Immigration Act and Identification Act.

Her South African documentation was revoked in September 2024 after it was revealed she had fraudulently obtained her documents. The department’s investigation found Rungo had stolen another person's identity when applying for a South African ID in 1995.

When she appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court last week she said she believed she was innocent.

Many have questioned whether the bail was justified due to the severity of the charges she is facing. Some have accused the justice system of being too lenient.

While she remains under house arrest, she can only leave the house to attend court or consult a legal representative. She will also be visited by immigration officers and police.

The case was postponed to May 8 for further investigation.

READ MORE:

Chidimma Adetshina's mother makes bail but now under house arrest

Beauty queen and model Chidimma Adetshina's mother was granted bail by the Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday on condition she lives under ...
News
19 hours ago

Whether in custody or out on bail, magistrate says Chidimma's mother is in country illegally

Anabela Rungo Rungo faces charges related to flouting the Immigration Act and Identification Act after she was arrested on February 15 in Summer ...
News
8 hours ago

'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town

"I believe I am innocent and will be acquitted. My release would not undermine public peace."
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Truck boss survives hail of bullets while seated in his Ferrari South Africa
  2. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News
  3. About 200 soldiers have now returned from the DRC, including two pregnant ... South Africa
  4. Rescue teams recover bodies of Durban family washed away in heavy rain South Africa
  5. St Andrew’s College welcomes back four pupils from Ulwaluko initiation South Africa

Latest Videos

Gossip Girl: You can tell Jesus that the bitch is back!
Harriet the Spy - Revenge on the Class