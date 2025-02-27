Shortage forces some soldiers to pay for boots from own pocket: Sandu

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) says it has received reports from its members in the past year about the shortage of boots in the defence force and there were also incidents of food shortages for deployed soldiers.
Sandu national secretary Pikkie Greeff, speaking on SAFM's The Morning Brief, said: “I can confirm many soldiers have complained to us over the past year that they [have] to buy their own boots because there are no boots in stock.”
Greeff said there was a shortage of boots in the defence force and members forked out between R1,500 to R2,000 for a pair of boots.
“They are simply told there are no boots.”
Greeff said the standard issue military boots were available for sale in camping shops and military surplus shops.
“It has come to a point where a soldier cannot be deployed unless he has a pair of boots. Soldiers are told: ‘You are about to be deployed. If you do not have boots you are not going anymore.’ This is all part of the underfunded and deteriorating defence force.”
On claims that there had been instances that food rations for soldiers had run out, Greeff said on several deployments there had been instances of shortages of rations for the deployed soldiers.
He said during the July 2021 unrest, there were shortages in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Supply lines were not properly set out to deliver food timely to soldiers. We even had commanders going around to local shop owners begging for contributions. This was reported to us by commanders themselves,” Greeff said.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, rations ran short again because of supply line issues and suppliers not being paid.
“It ran down to [a situation] where people got fed once a day. Even when we were in control, when we were not surrounded by the rebels.”
These problems were unnecessary and demoralising for soldiers.
The union had been complaining about the critical state of the SANDF for four years.
“It had to take a tragedy like this to awake public scrutiny of the defence force and the sad state it is in.”
TimesLIVE
Shortage forces some soldiers to pay for boots from own pocket: Sandu
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
TimesLIVE
