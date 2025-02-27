Thefts of beams and gate motors — Pretoria residents urged to be on guard

Pretoria residents are urged to heighten their security measures to combat thefts of outdoor detection beams and gate motors.
Fidelity ADT's Charnel Hattingh said the company had received numerous reports about these thefts from homeowners in areas such as Waterkloof Glen, Rooihuiskraal, Doornkloof, Centurion, The Moot and surrounding suburbs.
“These are opportunistic criminals who are constantly moving and targeting different areas. We want to alert all residents and ensure that security measures are ramped up,” said Hattingh.
This is concerning, given the broader trend of burglary-related incidents in South Africa.
According to recent police data, there were 35,745 home burglaries recorded in the last three months of 2024 alone, an alarming average of 397 break-ins per day.
While house robberies are less frequent, they remain a serious issue, with 6,259 reported incidents in the same period, equating to about 70 robberies a day.
Hattingh emphasises that homeowners must ensure their perimeter security is just as tight as their home security.
“Cut back any trees or bushes around your perimeter wall and make sure your gate has security measures in place, such as locks on the motor. It is also a good idea to test your alarms and panic buttons to make sure all are in good working order. This should be done outside peak times,” she said.
One of the most vulnerable areas for theft are outdoor detection beams.
“Criminals target outdoor detection beams, not only to make it easier for them to break into your home later but also to sell them. Criminals know that many homeowners do not activate their outdoor beams when they are home. This makes for easy pickings,” she explained.
According to the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) Victims of Crime 2023/24, the problem is widespread. About 2.6-million households experienced a housebreaking or burglary in the past five years, and about 459,000 households experienced a home robbery.
Furthermore, 55% of households that had been victims of home robbery reported that weapons were used, with 66.7% involving a firearm.
The statistics from 2023/24 show that about 1.5-million housebreaking incidents occurred in South Africa, affecting about 1.1-million households.
In light of these figures, Hattingh is reiterating the importance of safeguarding both the home and its surrounding security infrastructure.
“We are urging all our residents to safeguard their outdoor detection beams. Homeowners can install a bracket over their beams to delay criminals. Make sure to always activate your alarm, and especially your outdoor beams. These outdoor beams are an early warning detection system and offer valuable time to security companies responding to your emergency,” said Hattingh.
To help residents better secure their homes, Hattingh recommended always arming alarms, and especially outdoor beams, when at home.
She stressed the importance of regularly testing alarms and beams to identify any faults. If any beams or small security items are stolen, it should be reported to the police immediately.
Hattingh emphasised the importance of consistently using alarm systems to ensure that homes are protected at all times.
For homeowners with outdoor pets or if the alarm beams are frequently triggered, Hattingh suggested investigating the cause, which could include trees blowing in the wind or small animals such as rodents and insects.
“We need to be vigilant and work together to bring these incidents to an end,” said Hattingh.
