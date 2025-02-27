South Africa

WATCH | President Ramaphosa addresses Basic Education Sector Lekgotla

27 February 2025 - 09:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

The theme for the annual lekgotla is “Strengthening foundations for learning for a resilient future-fit education system”.

Deliberations at this year’s lekgotla are directed towards strengthening early childhood development for improved learning in later years; improving foundational skills of numeracy and literacy, especially reading and the use of mother tongue-based bilingual education, and providing support and development programmes to equip educators with skills, pedagogy and methodology that will help them nurture young, growing minds.

The basic education department has aligned the 2025 G20 Education and the 2025 Basic Education Lekgotla agenda in line with the call by Ramaphosa to take the G20 to the people.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

548 cases of bullying reported since January — Gwarube

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says 548 cases of bullying have been reported in schools since the start of the academic year on January 15.
News
20 hours ago

'Don't fall victim to fake news': Basic education dismisses grade 13 rumours

The department of basic education has dismissed rumours circulating on social media about the introduction of grade 13 to the schooling system.
News
2 days ago

Swahili, Mandarin to be introduced in Gauteng public schools: Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced an ambitious plan to introduce Swahili and Mandarin as subjects in the province’s public schools.
News
2 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Swahili? Mandarin? Premier, it’s all Greek to people swerving past potholes

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is simply pandering to the political ideologues
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Truck boss survives hail of bullets while seated in his Ferrari South Africa
  2. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News
  3. About 200 soldiers have now returned from the DRC, including two pregnant ... South Africa
  4. Rescue teams recover bodies of Durban family washed away in heavy rain South Africa
  5. St Andrew’s College welcomes back four pupils from Ulwaluko initiation South Africa

Latest Videos

Gossip Girl: You can tell Jesus that the bitch is back!
Harriet the Spy - Revenge on the Class