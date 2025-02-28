South Africa

Cape Town anti-litter mascot 'Bingo' and driver hijacked on way to school

28 February 2025 - 17:12 By Kim Swartz
Cape Town residents have been warned to beware of criminals after the costume of the city's anti-littering mascot was stolen during a hijacking. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fonthachakul

Parents and pupils have been warned to beware of possible scammers who might pretend to be the City of Cape Town's anti-litter mascot “Bingo” after the Bingo costume was stolen in a hijacking on Thursday. 

The incident occurred in Gugulethu when the driver was on his way to pick up the team for the next school visit, travelling in a Toyota Quantum. 

“This latest attack highlights the danger urban waste management staff and staff from other directorates face daily while trying to make a positive impact in the communities that need it most,” said urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg. 

Since the launch of the character, Bingo has made an invaluable contribution to environmental awareness in Cape Town. Twigg said the mascot's reputation among the city’s young children is growing with each visit and his engagement never fails to generate excitement and inspire the audience to make a difference.

“It is unacceptable that such a beloved character as Bingo is a target of crime.” 

The incident will have an effect on the programme of activities at schools, Twigg said.

“Any affected parties will be informed directly. The city regrets any inconvenience and we thank residents for their understanding.

“If anyone has information about the incident — for example, if they see the Bingo costume being discarded — or people targeting city vehicles for theft, we urge you to report it to SAPS.”

TimesLIVE

