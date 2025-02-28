South Africa

Capital Live SA founder Aserie Ndlovu and partner missing

28 February 2025 - 15:18 By TimesLIVE
The couple have been missing since February 18.
Image: Supplied

Police are searching for Capital Live SA FM 99.0 FM founder Aserie Ndlovu who went missing on February 18. 

Ndlovu is also an executive committee member of the National Press Club (NPC) . 

His partner Zodwa Mdhluli was reported missing on the same day.

“Police are searching for Mr Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu who was reported missing in Mamelodi. He was last seen leaving his workplace on February 18 at about 6pm,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

Police say Ndlovu was last seen leaving his workplace in Mamelodi on February 18.
Image: Supplied

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Lekganyane on 082 768 6433 or call the nearest police station, Masondo said.

NPC interim chairperson Antoinette Slabbert said the club was extremely concerned about the welfare of its friend and colleague Ndlovu and his partner. 

Slabbert said Ndlovu was the founder of the community radio station operating from Mamelodi, Pretoria, and a passionate radio man.

“He is also a valued member of our executive committee. We call on anybody with information about their whereabouts to contact the South African Police Service and thank the SAPS for their efforts to find the couple.

“We wish the two families and their friends and colleagues strength in this difficult time and pray for the safe return of Aseri and Zodwa,” Slabbert said.

