South Africa

Health department confirms three cases of mpox in Ekurhuleni

No need for panic but people are urged to be cautious and practise safe hygiene

28 February 2025 - 20:31 By Botho Molosankwe
The WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mungkhoodyo

The department of health says three laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox have been recorded in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng — but people should not panic.

“There is no need for the public to panic, but people are urged to remain cautious of how mpox spreads and to seek help when faced with symptoms of mpox,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

“The country has limited stock of mpox-specific vaccines for treatment of patients who experience severe health complications as a result of this disease.

“Safer sex and personal hygiene practices are among the most effective preventive methods to control further spread of the disease. People are therefore reminded to always wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, especially before eating or after using the toilet.”

Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low case fatality rate.
Foster Mohale., department of health spokesperson

According to Mohale, the first case confirmed on February 21 was a 30-year-old male patient living in Ekurhuleni with a recent travel history to Kampala, Uganda.

“The patient was diagnosed with Clade I mpox virus, which is now circulating in the DRC and Uganda and has been reported in travellers returning to many locations around the globe.

“The other two cases, a 30-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, also from Ekurhuleni, were detected through contact tracing and monitoring conducted by outbreak response teams.

“This highlights the importance of information sharing by primary cases for contact tracing. All three cases are now recovering and self-isolating at home.

“This increases the total cumulative number of positive cases from 25 to 28, including three deaths, since the outbreak in May last year.”

Mohale said these are the first positive cases of mpox recorded in South Africa this year. The last case before this was recorded in September 2024.

“The symptoms include a rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands. Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low case fatality rate. The risk of wider transmission remains low in South Africa, but anyone can contract mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race.”

The department is urging all people experiencing any of the symptoms, with or without travel history to countries and regions experiencing mpox outbreaks, or who had close contact with known mpox patients, to seek medical care.

Deadly illness in DRC may be malaria, health officials say

A condition that has killed at least 50 people in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo this month is suspected to be malaria or food poisoning, ...
News
6 hours ago

Hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak hits Buffalo City

The Buffalo City metro has sounded the alarm over a hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak, with 10 cases recorded in February.
News
5 days ago

WHO lists mpox vaccine by Japan’s KM Biologics for emergency use

The World Health Organisation listed KM Biologics' mpox vaccine for emergency use on Tuesday, making it the second shot to receive approval by the ...
News
3 months ago

Vaccine doses allocated for 9 African countries hardest hit by mpox

An initial 899,000 vaccine doses have been allocated for nine countries across Africa that have been hit hard by the current mpox surge, the WHO and ...
News
3 months ago

China discovers cluster of new mpox strain

Four further cases have been found in people infected after close contact with the foreigner. The patients' symptoms are mild and include skin rash ...
News
1 month ago
