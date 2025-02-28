South Africa

Man who poured faeces on Free State health worker found guilty of assault

28 February 2025 - 20:36
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Tshediso Mbele was unhappy with service he received at a Free State clinic and returned with a bucket of faeces which he poured over a health worker. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Welkom magistrate's court on Thursday found 38-year-old Tshediso Mbele, who poured a bucket of faeces on a health worker in Thabong Clinic last year, guilty of assault.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 20, Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Friday.

“The incident occurred after the patient visited the clinic in the early hours of July 25 2024, and expressed dissatisfaction with the speed of service.

“After his voluntary departure, he returned the next day with a bucket of faeces, which he poured on the unsuspecting health worker, creating chaos and disrupting health services in the reception area, forcing the clinic to close prematurely,” Mvambi said.

After the attack, Mbele boasted about the incident on social media. A case was opened with the police and the investigation revealed Mbele was a parolee.

Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient

Free State Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi has strongly condemned the attack on a health worker by a disgruntled patient at Thabong Clinic on Friday.
News
7 months ago

“He was swiftly nabbed for the case and violation of his parole conditions. The violated health worker and other affected staff members received counselling from the department and returned to their duties, demonstrating resilience and dedication to their patients,” Mvambi said.

Free State health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi expressed pride in the health worker’s strength and commitment to justice.

“We commend her for standing firm in the face of adversity and pursuing justice against her perpetrator,” Mahlatsi said.

“We trust that the sentence will send a clear message that violence and abuse will not be tolerated in our health facilities. We urge all patients to remain patient and follow the proper complaints management procedures instead of resorting to violence.”

TimesLIVE

