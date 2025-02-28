South Africa

POLL | Should Trump be held liable for repercussions of the decision to shut USAID-funded programmes?

28 February 2025 - 11:45 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump has shut SA HIV/Aids programmes funded by USAID. File photo.
US President Donald Trump has shut SA HIV/Aids programmes funded by USAID. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump's decision to permanently shut USAID-funded programmes in SA could have severe consequences for people who rely on the programmes.

Pepfar-funded HIV/Aids organisations and other health projects funded by the US government have been terminated.

Pepfar, the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids, was launched in 2003 to help fight HIV/Aids in countries with high HIV infection rates, including SA. The country has since received about $8bn R147.8bn), of which just more than $400,000 (R7.4bn) was for the current US financial year from October 1 2024 to September 30 2025.

Yvette Raphael from Advocacy for Prevention of HIV and Aids said they were concerned about Trump's decision to stop USAID.

“The Trump administration has declared war on the right to health globally. The government must take this as an opportunity to expedite universal access to healthcare and meet its obligations to our people.”

An HIV clinician, speaking anonymously, who has provided the health department with help in its clinics and hospitals via Pepfar for 17 years, said: “Government has to cease the inaction and their seeming return to the behaviour we saw during the worst years of Aids denialism, where politicians let their own opinions impact hundreds of thousands of lives. This cannot be allowed to happen again.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trump orders USAID-funded HIV organisations in SA to shut down

Among responses from around South Africa, the common theme is that the health department isn’t providing the required leadership during this time
News
23 hours ago

Hungary plans constitutional changes to end annual Pride march

Hungary will amend the constitution soon to emphasise child protection, the government said on Thursday, a move paving the way for a ban on the ...
News
18 hours ago

Charities appalled by UK cut to aid budget to fund defence spending

Humanitarian charities say they are “stunned” and “appalled” by Britain's decision to cut its international aid budget to boost defence spending, ...
News
2 days ago

Trump order set to halt supply of HIV, malaria drugs to poor countries

The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Education dept slated over schoolbag desks for grade 1 pupils South Africa
  2. St Andrew’s College welcomes back four pupils from Ulwaluko initiation South Africa
  3. Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead in New Mexico home World
  4. Truck boss survives hail of bullets while seated in his Ferrari South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Metro FM Music Awards 2025 moments on the black and white carpet