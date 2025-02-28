Surprise visit reveals woeful state of police riot unit in Cape Town

The SAPS public order policing unit at Faure Base in Cape Town is being “set up to fail” with more than 60% of its vehicle fleet not functioning, 275 new members without adequate riot gear and seven serving members facing charges of robbery and extortion.
DA National Council of Provinces member of the select committee on security and justice Nicholas Gotsell and DA MP and chair of the National Assembly police portfolio committee Ian Cameron conducted an unannounced oversight visit at the base on Thursday.
“What we found was a severely under-resourced unit struggling to function — not due to poor leadership at the base but due to total failure by SAPS national headquarters,” said Cameron.
“While long-serving POP members have their own riot gear, the 275 new members who arrived in 2023 were left with almost nothing. They share just 60 riot kits between them, raising serious hygiene concerns,” said Cameron.
“Helmets are also in short supply and many officers are sent into high-risk situations without proper protective equipment.”
The unit is tasked with managing crowd control, violent protests and unrest, yet more than 60% of its vehicles were non-functional. Ten of 14 armoured vehicles and water cannons were non-functional.
“The base is shockingly insecure. A herd of cattle from the nearby township walked through while we were there, showing just how open and vulnerable the perimeter is,” said Cameron.
“Barbed wire rolls have been repurposed into a makeshift fence, which is completely inadequate for a facility holding firearms and ammunition. In August 2024, criminals stole firearms and ammunition from this base. The same security risks remain today.”
During the visit they discovered seven unit members were charged with robbery and extortion after being arrested in October 2024. After spending four months in custody, they returned to work while awaiting disciplinary action.
Cameron believed their presence was a direct threat to other members who worked hard to uphold the unit's integrity.
“It felt like I was attending a SAPS graveyard ceremony, surrounded by rows of non-operational vehicles that should be out in communities protecting South Africans. This failure is not just about broken-down vehicles, it represents a broken system that needs urgent fixing.
“If SAPS is serious about public order policing it must stop failing these officers and start giving them the resources they need.”
