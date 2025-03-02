South Africa

IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN

02 March 2025 - 15:34 By Sandile Ndlovu
A man attempts to clear a water drain on Quarry Road in Springfield, KwaZulu-Natal, where two vehicles have become submerged following severe flooding. The flooding was exacerbated by a blocked drainage system after a heavy downpour.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal is grappling with blocked waterways that are contributing to the aftermath of extensive localised flooding in the region.

Heavy rain has inundated areas such as Quarry Road in Springfield, where at least two vehicles were submerged.

In Lamontville, a key waterway remains obstructed after recent downpours, aggravating conditions from last week when six people were swept away by floodwaters on Gwala Street.

More rain was expected over southern parts of the province on Sunday and Monday, the South African Weather Service said.

Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), has mobilised disaster management teams throughout the province, placing them on high alert.

Buthelezi emphasised the importance of precautionary measures, urging residents in low-lying areas and alongside riverbanks to evacuate to higher ground immediately. He also recommended avoiding non-essential travel and staying indoors when possible.

A waterway in Lamontville remains obstructed following a heavy downpour, exacerbating issues from last week when six individuals were swept away by floods along Gwala Street.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
People navigate a flooded street amid the ongoing heavy rainfall causing significant flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

“We are deeply concerned about the potential impact of these severe thunderstorms and the associated flooding. The province has already experienced a tragic loss of life due to recent inclement weather conditions,” Buthelezi stated.

“The safety of our communities is our utmost priority. We implore all residents to heed this warning and take the necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their families.”

Disaster Management teams across the province are now actively monitoring high-risk areas and stand ready to respond promptly to any emergencies.

The department urged residents to remain vigilant and co-operate with emergency services.

